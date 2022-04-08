Salah: There are many things people don't know amid Liverpool contract negotiations

Mohamed Salah had admitted that he has yet to reach an agreement with Liverpool over a contract extension while claiming that "there are many things people don't know" about the situation.

Salah has been a talismanic figure for Liverpool throughout his five-year stay at Anfield, scoring 153 goals in 241 games across all competitions.

The Egyptian has helped fire the club to Premier League and Champions League glory, but is now approaching the final year of his contract and speculation over his future is building with each passing week.

What's been said?

A number of top clubs have been linked with Salah, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the 29-year-old did insist that he would happily spend the remainder of his career at Liverpool back in October.

It appears that non-footballing issues are holding up a potential renewal for Salah, who has now given an update on the state of negotations with the club.

"What can I say? There are many things that people don't know about it," the forward has told Sky Sports.

"I can't be selfish and talk about my situation, we are in the most important moment for the team."

Asked if he is confident that he will be able to sort out a new contract at Anfield, Salah replied: "I can't say yes and I can't say no. I've said many times before about what I want but again I can't go deep into my contract right now because it's a sensitive situation and the team needs to win."

The Reds talisman also dismissed any suggestion that the saga is distracting him from his duties on the pitch ahead of a top of the table showdown against Manchester City on Sunday.

"Not at all, I know my job very well and I am very professional," he said. "I'm almost the first one here and the last one to leave, I'm just focusing on the team and winning trophies and giving everything I can to the club."

Klopp's stance

Klopp offered his take on Salah's contract last month, insisting that the ball is in the Egypt international's court with regards to his future.

The Liverpool boss indicated that an offer has already been tabled, telling reporters: "We cannot do much more, that's how it is. But I don't think it's about that. It's Mo's decision pretty much. The club did what the club can do. That's how it is.

"Nothing bad to say about it. It's fine from my point of view. It's exactly like it should be in this moment in time. Everything is set. Nothing happened further, no signing, no rejection or whatever.

"We just have to wait for that. It's completely fine. No rush in that situation."

