Salah stars in Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The Egypt international continued from where he stopped last season, delivering an eye-catching performance for the Reds at Anfield

legend Alan Shearer has included forward Mohamed Salah in his Premier League Team of the Week.

The 28-year-old put in an impressive showing to help the Reds secure a 4-3 victory over newly-promoted side in their opening English top-flight game of the season on Saturday.

Salah scored twice in the encounter, including the winning goal to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s men clinched all three points.

Following his display at Anfield, the international has been named as one of the best performers in the week under review.

Salah has been a consistent performer for the Reds since teaming up with the Premier League giants from side AS in the summer of 2017.

The forward has scored more than 70 Premier League goals for Liverpool, emerging as the top-scorer in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Salah played a key role as Liverpool ended their 30-year-wait for an English top-flight title, scoring 19 goals amid other dazzling displays.

The 28-year-old has also helped the Reds win the , Club World Cup and Uefa titles since his arrival.

He will hope to continue his blistering performances when the Reds take on rivals in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

Salah has been a key member of the national team since he made his senior debut against Sierra Leone in September 2011.

The versatile forward has 68 caps for the Pharaohs and made a significant contribution as the North African country qualified for the 2018 World Cup in for the first time since 1990.

Salah was part of the Egypt national team that featured at the 2019 which his country hosted.

The former Chelsea and player will hope to maintain his impressive performances in the 2020-21 campaign for both club and country.