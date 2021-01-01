‘Salah might want Real Madrid or Barcelona on his CV’ – Carragher fears £100m move for Liverpool star

The former Reds defender believes the Egyptian forward may be keen on testing himself in La Liga while enjoying the peak years of his career

Mohamed Salah may want “ or on his CV” says Jamie Carragher, with the legend aware that the threat of £100 million ($136m) bids from hang over the Egyptian superstar at Anfield.

Salah has left the door open for La Liga heavyweights to make their move in future transfer windows. He is ruling nothing out when it comes to his next career step, with it possible that he could be lured away from the Premier League by a big-money approach.

There is little left for him to achieve in , with , Club World Cup and Premier League crowns captured at Liverpool.

More teams

The 28-year-old has also landed Golden Boots and a PFA Player of the Year award, netting 111 goals in 178 appearances.

His high standards have started to slip of late, along with the rest of Liverpool’s fearsome attacking unit, but he remains an option to leading sides across Europe.

Carragher has admitted as much, saying in The Mirror: “Mo Salah is definitely one of those players who would look at his career and maybe want Barcelona or Real Madrid on his CV.

“Some players look at their career like that. I think Eden Hazard always wanted to go to Real Madrid at some stage.

“I wouldn't be surprised if a few years ago, when Mo Salah was mapping his career out, that is something he would like to have done, but I think the situation now - financially and his age - means clubs don't have that kind of money for him.

“You are talking in excess of £100m and I think Real Madrid and Barcelona would be looking at Mbappe or Haaland or even Mane ahead of Salah now because of his age.

Article continues below

“Those two clubs are not flush with money and his contract still has some time to run at Liverpool. So I'm not fearful as a Liverpool fan that he is going to leave any time soon.”

Carragher added on Salah’s recent displays: “Salah has not been in great form of late - but that can be said of the whole team. Then you look at it and he is still the top scorer in the Premier League, so you think he is due a performance and a goal. He doesn't normally go this long without a goal.”

Liverpool drew a blank again in their most recent outing, as they were held to a goalless draw by arch-rivals , and will be looking to rediscover their spark when they play host to on Thursday.