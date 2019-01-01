Salah & Mane tipped for Liverpool stay as Carragher sees Klopp keeping stars

The former Reds defender believes the Reds are now capable of fending off interest in prized assets as they have the perfect manager at the helm

can fend off any interest in the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Jamie Carragher, with Jurgen Klopp the perfect manager for an ambitious club and squad.

The Reds have not always been able to prevent prized assets from slipping the net, with Philippe Coutinho the most recent star turn to jump ship after Barcelona made a big-money approach.

Speculation continues to suggest that further advances could be made for those currently impressing at Anfield, with said to be monitoring Salah and Mane.

Carragher admits shunning heavyweights is never easy for any player, but he sees no reason why anybody would want to walk away from Liverpool at this moment in time.

The former Reds defender told Sky Sports: “[Keeping hold of players] is a big thing that people at the top of the club and Jurgen Klopp have achieved.

“Liverpool did lose Philippe Coutinho not so long ago, but I think it would be difficult to prise players away from the club now.

“Of course if Real Madrid and come calling for your players, it's very difficult, because most players anywhere want to play for those two clubs.

“But I think right now the players absolutely adore Jurgen Klopp and they want to stay part of this journey.”

Carragher is also confident that Klopp will be allowed to remain at the Liverpool helm for as long as he wants the job, with the German having shown that he is the ideal choice for a club that has always boasted a strong connection between those on and off the field.

“He's suited firstly because he's a top manager. There's no doubt about that. Then there's his personality, his passion on the sidelines resonates with Liverpool supporters,” added Carragher.

“His beliefs away from football, too, and how he likes his football played. He resonates with fans on a different level. When he speaks, Liverpool supporters listen. He speaks their type of language, how they like football to be played.

“It comes back to that energy and passion in his team, and with him on the sidelines. That mirrors Liverpool people and Liverpool supporters at Anfield.

“Liverpool people have just taken to him. How long that love affair lasts? It depends on how successful the club are.

Article continues below

“There are a lot of top managers in the world. I'm not saying Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world, by a long stretch, but what I would say is I don't think any manager is a better fit for Liverpool than Jurgen Klopp is.”

Klopp has Liverpool back at the top of the Premier League table, with a two-point advantage held over reigning champions having played a game more.

The Reds are also through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they are due to face Porto.