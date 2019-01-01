Salah hailed as Messi-esque after another match-winning performance for Liverpool

Former Reds star Joe Cole was impressed by the Egyptian’s opener against Watford, with Jurgen Klopp’s side now considered to be out of sight

Mohamed Salah looked Lionel Messi-esque at times in ’s 2-0 victory over , says Joe Cole, with the Egyptian putting in another match-winning performance.

The prolific presence up front has stepped up for the Reds on numerous occasions in hours of need since his arrival at Anfield.

He did so again on Saturday by bagging a brace in a hard-fought success against the Hornets, which has cemented a commanding standing at the top of the Premier League table.

Salah delivered the first and final touches for Liverpool in their most recent outing, with the deadlock broken shortly before half-time and the points wrapped up in the closing stages.

The 27-year-old now has 84 goals for the Reds to his name, which is two more than Luis Suarez managed for the club in seven more games.

It is, though, another mercurial forward currently at that Cole sees shades of in some of Salah’s work.

The former Reds midfielder told BT Sport after seeing Salah curl Jurgen Klopp’s side in front on his most recent outing: “There’s nothing Watford can do about it.

“The pass [from Sadio Mane] into the space is unbelievable but don’t underestimate that, the weight of pass there.

“He’s inviting Salah to take it on his good foot. But then it’s all about Mo Salah there, we saw him score a goal in the week which was just unbelievable.

“From Watford’s perspective as well, look at the amount of defenders trying to get back.

“I know they’re 0-0 at Anfield, give good credit to them, but the finish, that little touch he took there, most players haven’t got that composure, that little Messi touch, where you chop inside and just want to get the shot away.

“That little extra touch took it out so he could get his body shape right and just lift it into the top corner.

“It’s unbelievable talent and that’s the difference between the two teams.

“The high elite people get to this level. He wanted to improve his right foot and he's scored three absolute worldies on his right this week.”

With Leicester being held at home to Norwich, Liverpool are now 10 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Cole considers them to be out of sight, adding: “I think the title’s done. This year it’s coming to Anfield no problem whatsoever.

“But, there will be another two or three more games like this.

“We really felt the tension when it was 1-0. You have to go through pain to win a title, you have to go through games where you're not playing well and things are just not working and you show character, and Liverpool showed a lot of character.

“There were so many incidents where Liverpool got a little bit agitated, but when they did finally get it and Jordan Henderson strung a few passes together, all the little things you have to do when you know your team's not playing well, they got there in the end.

“It’s a cliche but you have to win like that sometimes to win titles.”