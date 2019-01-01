'Salah cannot play' - Liverpool dealt massive blow for Barcelona semi-final

The 26-year-old sustained a concussion during a Premier League clash at Newcastle over the weekend and will not be risked in the European tie

boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will miss the semi-final second leg against on Tuesday night.

The Egyptian was stretchered off the pitch in the second half of a 3-2 victory over Newcastle for the Reds on Saturday, after suffering a concussion.

He now joins Roberto Firmino on the sidelines ahead of a crucial showdown with the Spanish champions at Anfield, as Klopp has confirmed on Monday morning.

The German boss told a press conference: "Salah cannot play tomorrow. He is better in his recovery, but he can not play tomorrow.

"Precaution? No, it's a concussion, which means he is not allowed to play. He feels OK, but it is not good enough from a medical point of view."

The 26-year-old scored his 22nd Premier League goal of the season against the Magpies, helping Liverpool secure an eighth consecutive domestic victory.

He is now on course to win the Golden Boot for the second successive year, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will return in time to line up against on the final day.

Liverpool will now have to cope without two of their main attackers against Barcelona, with Xherdan Shaqiri likely to be drafted in following his impressive cameo at St James' Park.

Georgino Wijnaldum played upfront in Firmino's absence at Camp Nou last week and he could be asked to fill the same role again, but Daniel Sturridge is also an option for Klopp.

The Reds are facing a daunting 3-0 deficit after the first leg, with a Luis Suarez goal and a Lionel Messi double earning the home side a comprehensive win in .