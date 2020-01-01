Saka: Ikpeba wants Arsenal star invited to Super Eagles

On the back of his impressive showing against Leicester City, the ex-Monaco star has recommended the youngster gets a Nigeria call-up

Nigerian football legend Victor Ikpeba has advised coach Gernot Rohr to invite ’s Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles.

The 18-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since he was seven years old, has been turning heads since making his first-team debut in 2018 under Unai Emery, impressing with his dribbling skills, trickery and eye for a killer pass.

Saka continued with his awe-inspiring form in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Brendan Rodgers’ – his 23rd appearance in the English top-flight this term.

He supplied the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal by making a beautiful cross to the Gabon international, who fired past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for his 20th goal of the season.

In awe of his showing against the Foxes, the 1997 Africa Player of the Year wants the German tactician to hand the youngster a Super Eagles chance.

“Watching the Arsenal versus Leicester City game and I think Gernot Rohr should invite Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles camp once the paperwork have been concluded,” Ikpeba tweeted.

Despite representing at U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels, the Ealing-born teenager remains eligible to represent at senior level.

Speaking to BBC Sport in December 2019, the winger said he was weighing up his international options and will not rush his conclusion.

"I am always thinking about it but I haven't made a decision yet," he said.

"No-one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out."

Meanwhile, Rohr earlier in 2020 said players must first show interest in playing for the three-time African champions before an invitation can be extended to them.

Saka will remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future after committing to the Gunners earlier this month.

He scored his first Premier League goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 4.

Thus, he became the second-youngest English player to score a Premier League goal for the Gunners after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who achieved the feat against in 2012.

Mikel Arteta’s men travel to the London Stadium on Sunday for their derby against Hotspur as they continue their pursuit for a place in Europe next season.