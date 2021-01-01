Saiss: How Patricio and Jimenez injuries affected Wolves against Liverpool

The Morocco international has revealed his side’s injury problems made the encounter with the Reds difficult

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Romain Saiss has explained the injuries suffered by goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Raul Jimenez had an adverse effect on their performance against Liverpool on Monday.

Wolves lost 1-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Premier League game at Molineux Stadium to extend their winless run to four games.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal in the encounter after he was set up by Senegal international Sadio Mane.

Wolves star-forward Jimenez was not involved in the game as he continues to recover from a fractured skull he suffered in November.

Patricio suffered a head injury at Molineux Stadium after a collision with the knee of his teammate Conor Coady and was stretchered off in the encounter.

Saiss played for the duration of the game and revealed the injury to their key stars made the game against the Reds difficult.

"Yes [it was hard] because of what happened to Raul [Jimenez] but fortunately Rui [Patricio] was awake on the pitch and in the dressing room,” Saiss told Sky Sports.

“We are really confident because he looks not worse than Raul, but of course it's not good to have this kind of injury in your team again. I saw him after with the doctor and he is awake which is most important to us.

"We kept pushing after the injury of Rui, we tried to push to score the goal to make the draw but unfortunately we didn't achieve it. I think we did pretty well.”

Saiss believed Wolves should have been awarded a penalty against Liverpool after Nelson Semedo was brought down in the area.

"It was clearly a penalty [when Semedo went down]. I think the referee lost a bit the control of the game in the second half but we have to do more to score goals," he added.

Saiss has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, scoring two goals.

His efforts have helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s men to their current 13th spot on the Premier League table after gathering 35 points from 29 games.

The Morocco international will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on West Ham United on April 5.