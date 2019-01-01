Saido Berahino reveals key to Burundi's success at Afcon

The Swallows have started preparations for their debut appearance in the competition at their training base in Qatar

Saido Berahino believes that unity will be key to Burundi’s success at the 2019 .

The East African country qualified for their first ever Afcon as runners-up in their qualifying group behind Mali.

For their maiden outing in Africa’s foremost football competition, Burundi have been drawn against three-time champions , Guinea and Madagascar in Group B.

Berahino is among coach Olivier Niyungeko's 28-man provisional squad for the tournament in and he thinks team bonding will be crucial for the country’s campaign in .

"Unity has been the key to our success," Berahino wrote on Instagram.

Burundi are currently camped in where they will play Afcon-bound in an international friendly fixture on June 11 before travelling to Tunis to take on on June 17.

After their build-up games, the Swallows will link the Egyptian city of Alexandria from Tunis where they will play their first game against Nigeria on June 22.