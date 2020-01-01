Sahil Suhaimi signs for Hougang United

Striker Sahil Suhaimi has left to join ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old forward penned a one-year deal with the Cheetahs and will be a boost to the attacking force for last season's second runners-up.

He managed to bag nine goals for the Warriors last season and will be keen to add to his tally this season.

Sahil has amassed 20 caps for the national team and will need to be at his best when Hougang take part in their maiden campaign