SAFF Championship 2021: Nepal squad list, fixtures and results
Nepal stunned Maldives 1-0 in their SAFF Championship 2021 opener courtesy of a late goal from Manish Dangi. They were struggling possession throughout the match gut an opportunistic strike from Dangi helped the Gorkhalis start on a winning note.
Nepal flew to Qatar on September 10 for a training camp to prepare for the tournament with 25 players. They played a match against Oman where they lost 7-2. Before flying to Maldives, coach Abdullah Almutairi left out goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu and defender Rajan Gurung from the 25-man squad.
The Gorkhalis will play their next match against Sri Lanka on October 4 at the National Football Stadium in Male.
NEPAL NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP
Goalkeepers:
Kiran Kumar Limbu
Deep Karki
Bishal Shrestha.
Defenders:
Ananta Tamang
Dinesh Rajbanshi
Gautam Shrestha
Suman Aryal
Rajan Gurung
Kamal Thapa
Suraj Jeu Thakuri
Midfielders:
Ayush Ghalan
Bishal Rai
Nitin Thapa
Pujan Uperkoti
Santosh Tamang
Sujal Shrestha
Sunil Bal
Tej Tamang
Rohit Chand
Forwards:
Aashish Lama
Anjan Bista
Manish Dangi
Nawayug Shrestha
Suman Lama
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: NEPAL NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES
|DATE
|TIME
|FIXTURE
|STADIUM
|RESULTS
|October 1
|9:30 PM
|Nepal vs Maldives
|National Football Stadium
|1-0
|October 4
|9:30 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|National Football Stadium
|October 10
|9:30 PM
|Nepal vs India
|National Football Stadium
|October 13
|4:30 PM
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|National Football Stadium