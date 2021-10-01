SAFF Championship

SAFF Championship 2021: Nepal squad list, fixtures and results

Take a look at the 23-member Nepal squad that has been registered for SAFF Championship...

Nepal stunned Maldives 1-0 in their SAFF Championship 2021 opener courtesy of a late goal from Manish Dangi. They were struggling possession throughout the match gut an opportunistic strike from Dangi helped the Gorkhalis start on a winning note.

Nepal flew to Qatar on September 10 for a training camp to prepare for the tournament with 25 players. They played a match against Oman where they lost 7-2. Before flying to Maldives, coach Abdullah Almutairi left out goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu and defender Rajan Gurung from the 25-man squad. 

The Gorkhalis will play their next match against Sri Lanka on October 4 at the National Football Stadium in Male.  

NEPAL NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers: 

Kiran Kumar Limbu

Deep Karki

Bishal Shrestha. 


Defenders: 

Ananta Tamang

Dinesh Rajbanshi

Gautam Shrestha 

Suman Aryal

Rajan Gurung

Kamal Thapa

Suraj Jeu Thakuri


Midfielders: 

Ayush Ghalan

Bishal Rai

Nitin Thapa

Pujan Uperkoti

Santosh Tamang

Sujal Shrestha

Sunil Bal

Tej Tamang

Rohit Chand


Forwards: 

Aashish Lama

Anjan Bista

Manish Dangi

Nawayug Shrestha

Suman Lama

 

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: NEPAL NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES

DATE TIME FIXTURE STADIUM RESULTS
October 1 9:30 PM Nepal vs Maldives National Football Stadium 1-0
October 4 9:30 PM Sri Lanka vs Nepal National Football Stadium  
October 10 9:30 PM Nepal vs India National Football Stadium  
October 13 4:30 PM Bangladesh vs Nepal National Football Stadium  

 