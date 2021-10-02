SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Bangladesh - Which team has the height advantage?

Let us take a look at the average height of India and Bangladesh and find out which team might have an advantage in aerial duels...

Bangladesh have got off to a positive start in the SAFF Championship 2021 after they edged Sri Lanka 1-0 in the tournament opener at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives on Friday evening. They will next go up against India on Monday.

In their previous encounter with the Blue Tigers, they were defeated 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Sunil Chhetri. So this time they will have a point to prove against Igor Stimac's men. But do they have enough firepower? We tried to find out which team have players with better height and in this aspect, India clearly have an advantage over their neighbours.

Oscar Bruzon's first-choice keeper, Anisur Rahman Zico (175 cm), might be known for his reflexes and agility but he is leagues behind India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (198 cm) as far as their height and reach are concerned. Similarly in defence, If Stimac chooses to field a three-man backline with Pritam Kotal/Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh and Subhasish Bose, India can dominate aerially against Bangladesh's forwards Suman Reza and Biplo Ahmed who are just 165 cm and 167 cm respectively.

However in midfield, the Bangla Tigers might have a slight advantage as they have the likes of Atiqur Rahman (177 cm), Rakib Hossain (175 cm), and Jamal Bhuyan (173 cm) who are taller than their Indian counterparts of Anirudh Thapa (169 cm), Brandon Fernandes (167 cm), and Suresh Singh (170 cm). But if Glan Martins (183 cm) is given a start then the Goan can be a towering presence in the centre of the park.

In attack, the scales once again tilt towards India. Although Sunil Chhetri (170cm) is not one of the taller players on the pitch, his aerial abilities are well documented. Whereas Manvir Singh (188 cm) is taller than any of the other Bangladeshi defenders. Even if Rahim Ali (179 cm) takes the field on the left wing, he will be a handful for right-back Bishwanath Ghosh who stands at 165 cm.

So it will not be surprising if India dominates the aerial duels on the field as they have taller players on the roster and the average squad height is significantly better than the opposition. Have a look at the height of each player of the respective squads in the tables below.

GOALKEEPERS

INDIA HEIGHT BANGLADESH HEIGHT Gurpreet Singh Sandhu 198 cm Anisur Rahman Zico 175 cm Vishal Kaith 188 cm Sahidul Alam Sohel 191 cm Dheeraj Singh 184 cm Ashraful Islam Rana 180 cm Average Height 190 cm Average Height 182 cm

DEFENDERS

INDIA HEIGHT BANGLADESH HEIGHT Pritam Kotal 179 cm Topu Barman 183 cm Rahul Bheke 180cm Bishwanath Ghosh 165 cm Chinglensana Singh 186 cm Rahmat Mia 170 cm Mandar Rao Dessai 170 cm Tariq Raikhan Kazi 179 cm Subhasish Bose 186 cm Riyadul Hasan Rafi 173 cm Seriton Fernandes 174 cm Yeasin Arafat 170 cm Average Height 179 cm Razaul Karim 170 cm ------- --- Tutul Hossain Badsha 183 cm Average Height 174 cm

MIDFIELDERS

INDIA HEIGHT BANGLADESH HEIGHT Udanta Singh 170 cm Sohel Rana 175 cm Brandon Fernandes 167 cm Jamal Bhuyan 173 cm Lalengmawia 177 cm Mohammad Hridoy 173 cm Anirudh Thapa 169 cm Saad Uddin 175 cm Sahal Abdul Samad 176 cm Rakib Hossain 175 cm Glan Martins 183 cm Atiqur Rahman Fahad 177 cm Jeakson Singh 186 cm Average Height 174.66 cm Suresh Singh 170 cm ----- --- Liston Colaco 178 cm ----- --- Yasir Mohammad 169 cm ----- --- Average Height 174.5 cm ----- ---

FORWARDS

INDIA HEIGHT BANGLADESH HEIGHT Manvir Singh 188 cm Biplo Ahamed 167 cm Rahim Ali 179 cm Mahbubur Rahman 165 cm Sunil Chhetri 170 cm Mohammad Ibrahim 173 cm Farukh Choudhary 180 cm Matin Miah 165 cm Average Height 179.25 cm Suman Reza 165 cm ----- --- Jewel Rana 170 cm ----- --- Average Height 167.5 cm

Average Height of India: 178.52 cm Average Height of Bangladesh: 173.56 cm