Safawi Rasid on target as Malaysia hammer Cambodia

Malaysia have sent out an early warning sign to their Group B rivals as they defeated Cambodia 3-1 to make a winning start at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup.

A first-half penalty from Safawi Rasid set Malaysia on their way before Akhyar Rashid doubled the lead just after the hour.

Substitute Kogileswaran Raj then added a third in the 79th minute before, Sath Rosib slotted home a late penalty for Cambodia.

Malaysian coach Tan Cheng Hoe called the win a positive start but one where there are still areas that need to be addressed.

“I’m very pleased overall with the performance although you could see we struggled early with momentum and the way that we wanted to play but definitely we need to improve in certain areas,” he stated.

The Tigers meet Laos on Thursday, December 9 as they aim to build on their superb start.

Cambodia, meanwhile, face Indonesia in the late kickoff that day in what could prove to be a challenging attempt to return to winning ways.