Sadiq at the double as Almeria beat Real Betis in pre-season friendly

The Nigerian forward is building his goalscoring form ahead of the Rojiblancos' league opener on August 16

Umar Sadiq scored a brace as Almeria defeated La Liga club Real Betis 2-1 in a pre-season friendly match on Wednesday.

The encounter took place at the Nuevo Mirador Stadium and it was Almeria’s sixth-preseason friendly as they get ready to begin the new Segunda Division campaign.

Sadiq fired the Rojiblancos ahead in the 10th minute but the lead was short-lived as Robert Gonzalez grabbed Real Betis’ equaliser, seven minutes later.

On the half hour-mark, the former Rangers and Roma striker restored Almeria’s lead with his second goal of the evening.

The first-half efforts separated both teams as Rubi’s men secured their fourth win in their sixth pre-season outing.

The Nigeria striker was later replaced in the second half and he was given a standing ovation as he walked off the pitch.

Following their impressive run of results, Almeria will now turn attention to their Segunda Division opening fixture for the 2021-22 season, with a trip to FC Cartagena scheduled for August 16.

Before the trip to Cartagena, they will try to keep the Nigerian striker who has four years left on his contract at the club.

Sadiq moved to Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos last October but he is said to be attracting interest from several European clubs following his notable goalscoring record in his debut season.

The 24-year-old scored a total of 20 goals in 40 league appearances – his best tally in a league season – as the Rojiblancos narrowly missed out on promotion to La Liga.

They lost to Girona in the semi-final stage of the play-offs, but Rayo Vallecano picked up the sole promotion ticket after beating Girona 3-2 in the play-offs final.