African All Stars

Sadio Mane: Liverpool star on copying Roberto Firmino's celebration

Comments()
The Senegalese forward has adopted a new way to jubilate whenever he scores, and won’t be changing it this season

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has revealed he will not be giving up on his current goal celebration style, despite the fact it was his teammate Roberto Firmino who started it.

The former Southampton man started to use the celebration in the Uefa Super Cup penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, after scoring in regular time and extra time.

He has gone on to score four competitive goals in five games this term.

Editors' Picks

Firmino had joked on social media after the Super Cup triumph that Mane was copying him, but last season’s joint top Premier League goalscorer has made it clear he will be using this style of celebration for the rest of the season.

“Each player in this squad, if you want to keep this celebration as your own it’s quite difficult because we score quite a lot,” Mane told Complex.

“Bobby did that celebration two or three years ago, and I think he has had quite a few celebrations since.

“My celebration now is what I’m going to carry on doing throughout the year.

“I know that Bobby will be copying me again soon, you’ll see!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🙌🙌

A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on

Mane scored 26 competitive goals en route to Liverpool finishing a close second in the Premier League behind Manchester City last season, and winning the Champions League for a sixth time.

This weekend, the Reds host Newcastle United at Anfield with the hope of consolidating their lead on top of the league standings.

Close