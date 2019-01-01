Sabah boss Jelius praises both sides after first Borneo Derby of 2019

Sabah are now two points from the top two of the Malaysia Premier League, following their 2-1 win over East Malaysian rivals Sarawak.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Sabah are victorious in their matchday four encounter against East Malaysian rivals Sarawak, after defeating the Crocodiles 2-1 on Saturday.

In the match that was held in Kuching, two quick goals by Rodoljub Paunovic (36') and Sabri Sahar (39') gave them the lead in the first half, while all that the hosts could muster in response was an 89th-minute goal by Pedro Dias. The result brought the Rhinos within two points of the top two.

Commenting on the encounter, Sabah head coach Jelius Ating praised both sides in the closely-contested match.

"Praise God for today's victory. It was a tough match, although Sarawak fielded many young players, they displayed their determination, a fighting spirit and hardwork despite lacking experience. So they deserve praise too.

"They staged a comeback towards the end of the match and almost got the equaliser, but a bit of luck was on our side. I have to credit my men, who did everything to maintain the one-goal lead, and come away with a win," remarked the trainer.

