African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Rangers make approach for Amiens star Zungu

Scottish club Rangers have approached over a potential move for international Bongani Zungu to bolster their midfield, according to Football via Scottish Sun.

Steven Gerrard's side face competition from club Mallorca and side to sign the 27-year-old midfielder who played 21 games in the French top-flight this term.

Amiens are reportedly demanding between €2 million and €3 million for Zungu, who is under contract until June 2021.

Hakimi nearing €45m move to Milan

Inter Milan have agreed a €45 million deal to sign Achraf Hakimi from , according to reports in Italy.

Hakimi is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Nerazzurri that will earn him €5m per season.

The Moroccan defender is currently on a two-year loan at where he has returned nine goals and 10 assists for the outfit this season.

interested in Osimhen move

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a target for a number of clubs after his impressive debut campaign in Ligue 1.

According to Milan News, the Rossoneri are watching the Nigerian forward and they're hoping their good relationship with would make a deal happen.

Osimhen is also a target for after scoring 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 matches this season.

contact for Aubameyang

Juventus are the latest club to contact Arsenal over the availability of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang although no concrete discussions have taken place, Le 10 Sport has reported.

The future of the Gabonese star is uncertain as he is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Gunners.

and Inter Milan are also among the clubs who are monitoring the 31-year-old's situation at the Emirates Stadium.

planning to release Traore

Bertrand Traore is among the players Lyon are looking release before the 2020-21 season, Foot Mercato claims.

After failing to qualify for next season's , the Ligue 1 club plan to cut their expenses and the Burkina Faso international, who earns €320,000 per month, is set to be shown the exit door.

The 24-year-old scored four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season and he is said to be attracting interest from clubs in and .

Reading in talks with Chinese club over Timbe's future

Championship side Reading FC have confirmed contract talks between them and Beijing Renhe are ongoing concerning Kenyan international Ayub Timbe.

Timbe joined the English club from the Chinses side for a short-term stint and a decision concerning his future is expected to be a subject of intense debate as the contract is expected to end soon.

