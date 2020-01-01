African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: QPR reject Club Brugge’s £3m bid for Osayi-Samuel

QPR have rejected a £3 million bid from Club Brugge for -born winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Sky Sports.

Osayi-Samuel is one of the standout players in Mark Warburton's team with a contribution of five goals and seven assists in 29 Championship games this season.

The 22-year-old who joined QPR in 2017, has a year left in his contract and it is uncertain if Club Brugge will table an improved offer.

Lemina’s brother nearing a deal at PSG

midfielder Mario Lemina’s brother, Noah is set to sign a youth contract at PSG that will keep him at the club for the next three years, RMC Sport has reported.

15-year-old Noah is said to be attracting interest from but the Parisians have moved to integrate the teenager into their youth academy.

He arrived in Paris two years ago.

Spurs to offer Aurier plus cash for Sandro

are preparing a move for defenders Alex Sandro which would include Serge Aurier in a swap deal, according to TuttomercatoWeb.

Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his full-back options, with Aurier’s future in North London in doubt.

Juventus' asking price for the Brazilian is £44million, but Spurs are hoping to lower the cost by offering the Ivorian as part of an exchange deal.

in talks for Benali

outfit Parma have opened talks for Libya captain Ahmad Benali who would be out of contract at Crotone next month.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported negotiations between both parties are going smoothly and the 28-year-old could return to the Italian top-flight ahead of next season.

Benali joined Crotone in January 2018, and he scored seven goals in 20 Serie B matches this term.