African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Koulibaly assures Osimhen about Napoli move

Koulibaly contacts Osimhen about move

Kalidou Koulibaly has contacted Victor Osimhen in an attempt to convince the star about a move to Napoli.

Corriere del Mezzogiorno via Calciomercato reported that the international talked to the Super Eagles striker to ease his concern about racism and advised him to join Gennaro Gattuso's side.

Osimhen has been strongly linked with the club after scoring 18 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign in , and he is reportedly set to make a decision about his future on Tuesday after visiting Naples last week.

interested in Mikel

Championship outfit West Bromwich have shown interest in signing John Obi Mikel, who is currently available on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports .

The Baggies are believed to be among the clubs exploring options to sign the ex- midfielder after his brief stint in .

The former captain has been a free agent since he left Super Lig club Trabzonspor in March.

Aubameyang’s demands for new deal revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang wants a three-year deal with pay of £250,000-a-week to stay at the club, Sky Sports has reported.

The Gabon international is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and talks between both parties have started for an extension.

The 31-year-old is the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 19 goals and Arsenal's leading scorer with 22 goals in all competitions so far.

Premier League clubs battle for Salisu

have joined , and in the race to sign 's Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers are keen on strengthening their defence with the 21-year-old who has a release clause of £10.8 million.

Salisu is said to be interested in moving to the Premier League after his impressive debut campaign where has played 31 games.