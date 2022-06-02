The Germany centre-back has signed a four-year contract with the European champions as he becomes Carlo Ancelotti's first summer acquisition

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, it has been confirmed.

The centre-back’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire on June 30, and he rejected the Blues’ efforts to tie him to a new deal.

Instead, Rudiger has opted to make the move to the European and Spanish champions, becoming the first signing of the summer for Carlo Ancelotti.

What contract has Rudiger signed at Real Madrid?

Madrid have confirmed that Rudiger has penned a four-year deal at Santiago Bernabeu, tying him down to Los Blancos through until the summer of 2026.

Reports suggest he is set to earn around £150,000-a-week in terms of salary, as well as a hefty signing-on fee after opting to join Madrid despite competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Rudiger 'super excited' to get started at Madrid

Posting to his Twitter account shortly after his transfer was announced by both clubs on Thursday, Rudiger said: "I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining [Real Madrid].

"I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club."

Rudiger will be presented to the media in Madrid on Monday June 20, at his official unveiling.

Do Real Madrid now have Europe's best defence?

By Jorge Picon, GOAL Real Madrid Correspondent

Real Madrid have signed one of the best centre-backs in the world as a free agent, continuing their good recent run of picking up world-class players without having to pay a transfer fee.

Rudiger's arrival also means that Madrid now have, at least on paper, the best defence in Europe, joining David Alaba, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Nacho.

His arrival will also allow the versatile Alaba to be deployed at left-back in games when opposing teams play more defensively, giving Ancelotti more options than he had during his first season back at the club.

Rudiger will not be easy to replace at Chelsea

By Nizaar Kinsella, GOAL Chelsea Correspondent

Rudiger was arguably Chelsea's Player of the Season in 2021-22, so his departure from Stamford Bridge is a huge loss.

That goes beyond just his performance on the pitch, too, with Rudiger being a much loved member of the dressing room and a leader.

Article continues below

The fact that he is probably worth over £50 million on the transfer market highlights how losing such a player on a free is such bad business for the Blues, particularly as their new ownership group get their feet under the table.

Overall, it is sad day for the Blues to see Rudiger depart, and replacing him will be a costly exercise. Chelsea will have a plan for coping, but any big-money signing will need time to adapt to a new club and league.

Further reading