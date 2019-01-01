Rotherham United's Semi Ajayi crowned Championship Player of the Month
Rotherham United midfielder Semi Ajayi has been named the Championship Player of the Month for March.
The 25-year-old boosted his team's fight against relegation by scoring five times in five league outings in the month under review.
Ajayi's efforts include braces against Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers as the Millers managed a run of three wins from five matches.
The Nigeria international beat off competition from Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia, Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez and Sheffield United's Jack O’Connell to win his maiden Championship prize.
Five goals in five games for @OfficialRUFC midfielder Semi Ajayi.— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) April 12, 2019
He deservedly picks up the #SkyBetChampionship Player of the Month Award for March.https://t.co/EQ4amtQrxc#EFL | #POTM pic.twitter.com/0CjuRt3TN8
Rotherham United are placed 22nd in the league table and still languish in the relegation zone with two points adrift of safety.
The Super Eagles midfielder will be looking to inspire the Millers to their ninth win of the season when they face Oghenekaro Etebo's Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.