Rose mocks Arsenal's 'nonsense' derby celebrations as Spurs claim Carabao Cup karma

The left-back captained Mauricio Pochettino's side as they secured only their second ever victory at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday

Tottenham defender Danny Rose says his side were delighted to "silence" Arsenal after their win over Unai Emery's side on Wednesday and has mocked the Gunners' "nonsense" celebrations following their north London derby victory earlier this month.

Mauricio Pochettino's side progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek, with goals from Song Heung-min and Dele Alli seeing them ease past Arsenal for only their second ever victory at the Emirates.

Earlier this month, the Gunners beat Spurs 4-2 in the Premier League clash between the two sides, and Rose has suggested that a number of his team-mates were unhappy with the excessive celebrations from the Arsenal players.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Aaron Ramsey and Sead Kolasinac all posted boastful videos on Instagram following the match and Rose says Spurs' victory on Wednesday was extra sweet, claiming that Arsenal got "exactly what they deserved".

“We were fully relishing the opportunity,” the England defender told the Evening Standard.

“Our only motivation was remembering the nonsense that Arsenal posted after the game a few weeks ago. That was our motivation.

"Players that have only played 10 games for Arsenal were getting ahead of themselves. We used that in a positive way. It’s karma. They fully deserve what they got.

“We had the motivation of getting to the semi-final, so we’re over the moon. But the cherry on top was silencing them after remembering how they celebrated like they had won the league.

"We’ve put that result right. We’ll see where they are come the end of the season and we’ll see where we are.”

Wednesday's clash saw Rose captain Spurs for the first time since January 2016.

The left-back had a difficult previous campaign under Mauricio Pochettino but believes he is nearing his best form again after a number of discussions with the Argentine after the World Cup.

“[Captaining the side again] was a very proud moment, especially because we won,” he added.

“If I look back at where I was a year ago, I wasn’t playing too often. Now I have played three games in a week, we drew with Barcelona and won a difficult game against Burnley. And we won another difficult game last night, which was very special.

“After the World Cup, I called the manager and we spoke. We spoke for an hour before the first game at Newcastle and we spoke for an hour after that.

"The one main thing that stuck out from what he said to me was: ‘Danny — stop wasting time’. So yeah, I’m not wasting any more time. I’ve got my head down again and I’m doing okay at the minute. I’m trying to get back to where I was a couple of years ago.

“He meant, ‘Be fully focused’. On the pitch. And if you’re not fully focused then you’re free to leave the club. So I told him that I am fully focused. And I’m going to be here to fight and help the club progress. And I hope that I am showing that in my performances and in training as well.”