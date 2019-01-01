Rooney: Van Gaal by far the best coach I have worked with

The former Manchester United striker believes the Dutchman has better qualities than any other coach, including Sir Alex Ferguson

Wayne Rooney has called Louis van Gaal the best coach he has ever worked with, pipping Sir Alex Ferguson to the number one spot in his list.

Ferguson won an enviable haul of honours during his remarkable 26-year tenure at , with Rooney enjoying notable success himself under the Scot.

However, when it comes to coaching, Rooney expressed his admiration for Van Gaal, despite the Dutchman only winning one trophy during his time as United manager.

“Van Gaal is by far the best coach I have worked with - one hundred percent,” Rooney told De Telegraaf.

“His tactical skills, his way of preparing and his attention to the finest of details, I found amazing. I admired that in him. I had never looked at stuff like that before.”

It was no secret that Rooney and Ferguson had a number of differences during the striker’s 13-year career at the club with the former captain handing in a transfer request back in 2010.

After being appointed in 2014, Van Gaal had limited success at United in bringing only one trophy to the club, but Rooney praised his style of management and regrets how things ended.

“Van Gaal knows that the way he works is tough for players. I made him aware of that at the time and we talked about this very well together.

“I regret how it all ended, yet I know one thing for sure - I have learnt a lot from him and I am definitely going to use those lessons for when I am a manager.”

The former England captain is currently playing out his last years at Major League Soccer side but is keen to emulate the success of former team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard on the managerial front.

Article continues below

“Physically, I feel good and I am still ambitious. But once my career is over, I am going to consider all the ­options," he continued.

“It is great to see that Frank and Steve have been given these chances at big clubs. That gives me hope too because I do think about these things. But for the time being, I am enjoying my life as footballer. I want to win more trophies.”

Rooney has been working on his coaching badges out in the States, preparing for a step into management in the future.