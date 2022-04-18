Rooney's Derby County relegated from Championship after QPR loss and Reading victory
Andrew Steel
Getty
Derby County and manager Wayne Rooney will play in League One next season after the Rams were relegated from the Championship thanks to both their 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers and a superb Reading comeback for a 4-4 draw against Swansea.
The Rams headed into their Easter Monday clash knowing that they had to avoid defeat at Loftus Road and hope that the Royals woulld fail to tame the Swans elsewhere in the second tier.
But an 88th-minute Luke Amos goal and an injury-time dismissal for Tom Lawrence ended Rooney and company's hopes of earning a result, while Tom McIntyre struck deep into stoppage time for Reading to seal a remarkable fightback that lifted them beyond Derby's reach with three games to go.
Editors' Picks
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Can anyone catch Benzema now?
- Because it's Liverpool, they have a chance: How Klopp and his players are embracing their shot at history
- Mount and Loftus-Cheek show that Chelsea's powerhouse academy must stay well-funded under new owners
- Maxwell: The UEFA Youth League is a perfect mirror to the Champions League
More to come...