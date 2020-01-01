Rooney & Man Utd stars 'erupted' in hotel to celebrate Liverpool win over Chelsea - Carragher

The former Reds centre-back recalled how England's record goalscorer was apparently overjoyed after watching the Merseysiders dump out the Blues

Jamie Carragher has revealed that players celebrated 's 2007 semi-final win over despite the intense rivalry between the two clubs, such was the Blues' ability to get “under people's skin”.

Liverpool and United share one of the most famous and bitter rivalries in global football, but the divisive figure of Jose Mourinho was seemingly enough for Wayne Rooney and his team-mates to delight in the fact that Chelsea had been dumped out.

A penalty shoot-out was required to separate the teams on Merseyside, with Dirk Kuyt burying the decisive spot-kick to send the hosts into what would be a re-run of the 2005 final against – although they would not come out on top at the second time of asking.

More teams

The other semi-final that year saw Rooney and Co. lose out to eventual winners Milan, with that match due to be played a day later, and the former United skipper apparently revealed to Carragher that he and his team-mates had celebrated Liverpool's victory in their team hotel.

“Wayne Rooney told me a story – I think it was 2007 – we played [Chelsea] and I think [Man Utd] were playing AC Milan,” Carragher said on Sky Sports while in conversation with former Chelsea skipper John Terry.

“Milan ended up beating them but we must have played the night before. And Wayne Rooney told me when we won on penalties that all the Man Utd players watching it together in the hotel erupted and cheered.

Article continues below

“You think Liverpool-Man Utd, the rivalry... so I think it shows how respected you were as a team, but also how much Jose and Chelsea at that time got under so many people's skin.”

Mourinho joined Chelsea from in 2004 and went on to win two Premier League titles – the Blues' first top-tier league title since 1954-55 – two League Cups and an in his first stint with the club.

The Portuguese then returned to the club for a two-season spell in 2013, winning yet another top-flight league title before being let go and subsequently being appointed by Manchester United.