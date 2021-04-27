‘Ronaldo would be proud of Benzema's goal’ – Twitter gushes over Real Madrid star’s wonderstrike
Karim Benzema’s stunning strike in Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea has social media abuzz.
Christian Pulisic had given the English Premier League side a 14th-minute lead at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano after benefitting from an assist from Antonio Rudiger.
However, it was Benzema’s equaliser 15 minutes later that got football fans across the world talking.
Marcelo had belted a dangerous cross to the back post for Casemiro to rise and head across the goal. However, Eder Militao helped it into the path of the awaiting Frenchman, who steered a brilliant effort past a stranded goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
