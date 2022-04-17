Ronaldo vs Messi debate rages on as Aguero responds to Man Utd starlet Garnacho's GOAT post

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player in the history of the game.

Ronaldo scored three times to lead his side to victory in a crucial clash against Norwich on Saturday.

The Red Devils are pushing for a top four finish in the Premier League and their hopes of doing so were boosted by Saturday's victory.

Did Ronaldo give Garnacho his hat-trick match ball?

Fans speculated that Ronaldo gifted his match ball to Garnacho in a classy gesture, but the Argentine merely carried it off the field for him.

Regardless, the 17-year-old then took to Instagram to praise the Portugal hero, saying he is the "greatest of all time".

Aguero responds to Garnacho

The Argentina youngster received some criticism from back home, however, as his compatriots chipped in to insist that Paris Saint-Germain hero Lionel Messi is the GOAT.

Even ex-Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero commented, telling him he only thinks Ronaldo is the greatest because he has not had the luxury of playing alongside Messi.

"Only because you still haven’t played with the best yet," Aguero said, tagging Messi in the comment.

