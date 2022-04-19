Ronaldo to miss Man Utd's meeting with Liverpool following death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.

Ronaldo made the heartbreaking announcement via his Instagram account on Monday, during which he also revealed the birth of a baby girl with his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The couple had been expecting twins, but asked for privacy after the loss and United have now confirmed Ronaldo will be taking a period of compassionate leave.

What's been said?

Ronaldo, who has scored 21 goals for the Red Devils since returning to the club from Juventus last summer, won't be in Ralf Rangnick's squad for their trip to Anfield.

The club have released a statement on their website confirming the news, which reads: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Football rallies around Ronaldo

Ronaldo and his family have been sent a number of messages from high-profile figures and clubs across the game since the announcement, including his United team-mates Marcus Rashford and David De Gea.

Rashford wrote on Twitter: "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother I'm so sorry."

Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother ♥️ I’m so sorry — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 18, 2022

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish also replied to Ronaldo's original post: "Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your family for your unimaginable loss."

Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid have said they are "deeply saddened" by the news, with a statement from the club adding: "Real shares in the family's pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth."

Liverpool, Manchester City, Leeds United and the Premier League have also posted messages of condolence to the Portuguese striker.

