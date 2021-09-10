Ronaldo set for second Man Utd debut vs Newcastle

The Portugal attacker will have a role to play in the Premier League game on Saturday, Solskjaer has confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The Portugal international has been training with his new team-mates for the first time this week as they prepare to welcome Steve Bruce’s side to Old Trafford at the weekend.

Excitement has been building since Ronaldo’s return was announced two weeks ago with fans desperate to see him in action in a United shirt again and Solskjaer confirmed he will have a part to play on Saturday.

Solskjaer would not confirm if he would start but did say he will be involved.

“He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team and had a good week with us, he'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure.”

