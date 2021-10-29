Ronaldo made into 'scapegoat' for Juventus failings, says ex-Manchester United teammate Evra

Cristiano Ronaldo was made a "scapegoat" for Juventus' shortcomings during his tenure at the club, according to former Manchester United team-mate Patrice Evra.

The Portuguese star has returned to Old Trafford more than a decade after he wrote the first part of his legend in the Premier League, following three successful years in Turin with two Scudetto crowns.

Yet despite two Serie A Footballer of the Year titles during his time in Italy, Ronaldo found himself cast as the villain in his final term - a role Evra says was "ridiculous" for the striker.

What has been said?

"Cristiano needs love and respect," Evra told La Repubblica. "Instead, at Juve, he was becoming the scapegoat.

"The criticisms in Italy have been ridiculous and a bit hypocritical. [It was a] mistake when [Massimiliano] Allegri said: 'Cristiano will not play all the games'. There is no need to say things in public. In any case, Cristiano's only true love is Manchester United."

Evra reflects on Serie A experience

Like Ronaldo, the Frenchman followed his time at Man Utd with a move to Italy, and spent a two-and-a-half year spell with Juve between 2014 and 2017.

Under Allegri - who has returned to the Bianconeri for a second spell this term - Evra has acknowledged the coach's prowess, but feels Italian football overextends itself on the biggest stages.

"He has an incredible flair," he added. "More than [Sir Alex] Ferguson. Allegri always knows how a game will go before it starts. [But] in Italy you train too much.

"If the right balance were found, the Italian teams could often win the Champions League. Instead, it pushes everything to the extreme. For me it is a sign of insecurity."

