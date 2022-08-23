'A Ronaldo-Sanchez attack looks good!' - Man Utd star offered Marseille transfer 'solution' by Nasri

Samir Nasri has suggested Cristiano Ronaldo should move to Ligue 1 as the Manchester United star weighs his options ahead of the transfer deadline.

Ronaldo unsettled in Manchester

Wants to play Champions League football

Nasri offers solution in France

WHAT HAPPENED? Samir Nasri has jokingly suggested that Ronaldo should terminate his contract at Old Trafford and take up a new challenge in Ligue 1 alongside Chilean Alexis Sanchez.

WHAT THEY SAID: Samir Nasri told Canal+ Sport: “I have a solution for him. He can terminate his contract, they give him half his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United striker only played for four minutes in their 2-1 win over Liverpool. Ten Hag left Ronaldo out of the starting line-up amid huge speculation the player wants out of United and it paid dividends as they fired their way to a first win of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Manchester United travel to Southampton on Saturday, but whether Ronaldo is with them remains to be seen. A host of European clubs have reportedly expressed interest in the striker, but none have made a concrete bid yet this summer.