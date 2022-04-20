Cristiano Ronaldo's family have thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support for the Manchester United striker following the death of his baby son.

Ronaldo revealed on Monday that one of his newborn twins, a boy, had passed away and called for privacy following the tragedy.

The Portugal captain missed Tuesday's clash with Liverpool as he and partner Georgina Rodriguez grieve their loss, but Reds fans shared their condolences all the same.

What did Ronaldo's family say?

In the seventh minute of the match – to correspond with Ronaldo's shirt number – fans broke into a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' to show their support to the 37-year-old.

Posting on Instagram, Ronaldo's sister Elma wrote: “Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.”

Instagram.com/elma_oficial

Fellow sibling Katia added that the gesture went “way beyond football”, while Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, posted a quote from the bible.

She wrote: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.

“In all your way acknowledge Him and he shall direct your paths.”

