Live Scores
Juventus

Ronaldo right about Juventus team spirit – Allegri

Comments()
Getty Images
The manager said he agrees with the assessment made by his team's Portuguese star

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri agreed with Cristiano Ronaldo's assessment that the Serie A giants have incredible team spirit.

Ronaldo, 33, said earlier this week that Juve felt "more of a family" than his previous club Real Madrid.

Ahead of Saturday's derby clash against Torino, Allegri backed Ronaldo's comments, saying the spirit was key to Juve's success.

Editors' Picks

"If Ronaldo said it, I think it's true," he told a news conference.

"Juventus itself, as a club, is a place where you can work very well, with great organisation. We don't achieve great results just because we buy great players, or just because of great technical organisation.

Article continues below

"Great results are achieved because the club is strong and solid.

"You can't have good results without a great management or club, it would be difficult for the coach and for the players."

Juve are considered one of the favourites for the Champions League and sit eight points clear atop Serie A.

Next article:
Skipp becomes Spurs' youngest starter since Bale on Premier League bow
Next article:
Alisson no derby novice and aware Liverpool must beat Manchester United
Next article:
Fulham v West Ham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Chong eager for more Man Utd chances after being given a taste by Mourinho
Next article:
Club World Cup 2018: Dates, fixtures, teams & TV guide
Close