Ronaldo proud of first Serie A season as Juventus celebrate title triumph

The Juventus forward may have missed out on the Champions League title but he is pleased with his first season in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo declared himself pleased with his "very good first season" at after helping his side to the title.

The 34-year-old joined Juve from last year in a deal worth €112 million and has marked his debut campaign at the Allianz Stadium by scoring 26 goals in all competitions, 19 of those in the league.

Despite the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival in Turin, the club fell short in the once again as they suffered a shock quarter-final loss to this week.

However, Ronaldo sees 2018-19 as a successful campaign overall, capped by confirmation of an eighth Scudetto in succession with Saturday's 2-1 win over , adding to their Supercoppa Italiana triumph against in January.

"In my opinion, it was a very good first season and I adapted well. We won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup, which is certainly not easy to achieve," Ronaldo, who became the first man in history to win a Serie A, La Liga and Premier League title, told Sky Sport Italia.

"It was a year of success, we are happy. You can't win all the time. We felt that we could do more, and we wanted to win, but only one side can win the Champions League.

"Next year is a new page, the fans all want it and so do we. It is an important trophy, but it's difficult to get there in this tournament. It's a positive group and I believe it has been a good season."

Against Fiorentina, Juve looked to have been rocked by that Champions League fiasco - they fell behind in the first half to a goal from Nikola Milenkovic and looked set to miss out on wrapping up the Serie A title for the second succesive week.

Alex Sandro headed the champions level before half time, and an own goal from German Pezzella shortly after it turned the game and landed the hosts their eighth consecutive title success.

It was the club's second league crown of the day, as a few hours before the Juventus women brushed aside Verona 3-0 to clinch a second championship in two seasons.