Ronaldo scores 750th career goal in Juventus' Champions League victory over Dynamo Kiev

The Portuguese star reached a personal milestone as he fired his team's second goal of the game on Wednesday

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal on Wednesday, while netting his 75th strike in the process.

The milestone goal came in Juve's group stage clash with , with Ronaldo giving the Italian giants a 2-0 lead.

Ronaldo's finish came in the 57th minute, with the Portuguese star tapping into a wide-open net after an Alvaro Morata shot was pushed out in his direction.

The finish was his 10th of the season for Juventus and his second in the Champions League, having previously scored against Ferencvaros.

It was also his 75th career goal for Juventus as the 35-year-old star closes in on a century with the Italian club, having already reached three figures at international level for .

Ronaldo has fired a total of 102 goals for Portugal since making his debut in 2003, making him by far his country's top scorer.

He also fired 118 goals at , although the bulk of Ronaldo's goals have come with .

During his time in , Ronaldo scored a whopping 450 times, giving him 127 more goals than the club's second-best ever scorer, Raul.

Ronaldo is one of four current players to have eclipsed the 500-goal mark, matched only by Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski, with only Ronaldo and Messi earning membership into the 700 goal club.

With Wednesday's finish, Ronaldo scored his first Champions League goal against Dynamo Kiev since November 2007, 13 years and 25 days ago.

That 13-year gap is the largest between goals by a player against one opponent in Champions League history.

Ronaldo was joined on the scoresheet by Federico Chiesa, who fired Juve's opener in the 21st minute, as well as Morata who scored a goal of his own in the 66th to seal the 3-0 victory.

Juventus currently sit fourth in , six points behind league-leaders . They also sit second in their Champions League group, having amassed 12 points after five games.

Juventus will host this weekend in Serie A before then looking ahead to a marquee clash with Lionel Messi and , who remained perfect in the group with a 3-0 win over Ferencvaros on Wednesday.