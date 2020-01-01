'Ronaldo & Messi are still the best in the world' - Juventus chief Nedved savours Barcelona Champions League draw

The two players who have dominated world football over the last 15 years will meet once again in the Champions League group stage

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still the two best players in the world, says vice-chairman Pavel Nedved, with the pair preparing to lock horns once again.

Barcelona and Juventus were drawn together in Group G as the Champions League group stage was decided on Thursday, with Messi and Ronaldo meeting for the first time since the latter left two years ago.

While neither player made the final shortlist as Robert Lewandowski won the UEFA Player of the Year award, Messi remains the current Ballon d’Or holder, and he and Ronaldo have shared 11 of the last 12 trophies.

“The match against will be a great challenge and it will be fascinating because it confronts those who, in my opinion, are still the two best players in the world, Ronaldo and Messi,” 2003 Ballon d’Or winner Nedved told Juve’s website.

“In addition, Pjanic and Arthur will also face each other, and this will be another challenge within the challenge.”

Also drawn in Group G are Ukrainian champions and Ferencvaros, the historic Hungarian side who won their 31st title last season.

“Dynamo Kiev are a very solid team, with an experienced coach like [Mircea] Lucescu who made history at Shakhtar, and if we have to go to in the winter, it will be an added difficulty," Nedved added.

“The Hungarians are unknown, they are not the usual Champions opponents, but knowing Hungarian football, they will certainly have a lot of talent and we will have to be careful, in all matches: it is always the and any team can put you in difficulty.”

Juve's games with Barca will also be re-runs of the 2015 Champions League final, which Luis Enrique's famous 'MSN' squad won 3-1.

The sides have met since then, with Juve taking revenge with a 3-0 quarter-final win in 2016-17. They were also drawn together in the 2017-18 group stage, with Barcelona winning 3-0 at Camp Nou and the return match finishing goalless.

The full schedule for the group stage has not yet been determined, but it will begin on October 20-21, with matchday 6 on December 8-9.

Some matches should have fans in the stadium, with UEFA announcing on Thursday that Champions League, Europa League and international fixtures can see stadiums partially reopened where local laws allow.

Fans have not yet been permitted to return to stadiums in either or .