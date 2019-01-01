Ronaldo given all clear after tests on ankle knock

The Portugal international suffered a knock against Bologna on Sunday and was forced to train away from the first-team squad on Wednesday

had been left sweating on the fitness of star man Cristiano Ronaldo, though medical tests carried out on an ankle knock revealed no significant injury.

The former man picked up a knock to his left ankle during the Bianconeri's 1-0 win over on Sunday.

Concerns had grown since then, with Ronaldo unable to participate in full training with the rest of the Juve squad on Wednesday, but was thoroughly examined by the champions' medical team later in the day.

Fellow forward Douglas Costa also trained separately on Wednesday, with a club statement reading: "Both Douglas Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately from the group.

"For CR7, check-ups have been scheduled for today and tomorrow following a knock to his left ankle during the game against Bologna."

Time on the sidelines would have been a massive blow for Massimiliano Allegri's side as they enter a crucial period in their season.

Though the Scudetto looks almost assured with Juve having opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the Serie A table, Sunday's match with second-placed will provide a tough test.

With Allegri chasing an unbeaten domestic campaign, the news that Ronaldo will not be forced to sit out the clash will come as a huge boost to the coach.

Moving forward, the return leg of the last-16 tie with may prove to be defining when looking back on Ronaldo's first season at the Allianz Stadium.

Diego Simeone's side hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Madrid, and Juventus will be elated knowing they should have a fighting fit Ronaldo available as they look to turn the tie on its head in Turin.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a fine debut campaign in , scoring 21 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions, with 19 of those strikes coming in Serie A.