Ronaldo blasts 'bullsh*t' Covid-19 test after being ruled out of Juventus match against Barcelona

The Portugal star vented his frustration on social media after it was confirmed he will not feature in the Champions League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss ' fixture against on Wednesday after being left out of the squad following his positive Covid-19 test.

Ronaldo has been self-isolating since he tested positive for the virus while away on international duty with this month.

The Bianconeri star has made just two appearances for the club this season, having last played in the 2-2 draw against at the end of September.

The 35-year-old attacker had hoped to feature in Juve's Group G fixture against Barca, meaning a chance to once again go up against Lionel Messi, but needed a negative test 24 hours prior to kick-off in Turin.

The former player, who has been Juve's top scorer for the past two seasons, enjoyed a fierce rivalry with Messi on the pitch during his time in .

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ronaldo said he was "feeling good and healthy", but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner then followed that up with a comment questioning the accuracy of the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

"PCR IS BULLSH*T", he wrote, before eventually deleting the comment.

PCR tests are the most common way to test for coronavirus and is believed to be the most accurate. The test is performed by collecting a swab or sputum sample - mucus coughed up from the lungs - from the nose or throat. The sample is then enlarged in a machine and inspected for coronavirus genetic material.

Juventus confirmed the forward's absence from the squad for the midweek clash in Turin, while centre-back Leonardo Bonucci was included in Andrea Pirlo's list, however, having passed a late fitness test.

Juve are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, but have won just two matches and drawn four. Pirlo's side started their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in , while Barca beat Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros 5-1 at Camp Nou last week.