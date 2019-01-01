Rodriguez returns to Burnley in £10m deal

The 29-year-old has returned to his hometown club seven years after originally departing having netted 22 league goals for West Brom last season

Jay Rodriguez has left and returned to hometown club in a deal reportedly worth a figure rising to £10 million ($12.5m).

The one-time international heads back to Lancashire on a two-year deal, with the option of an additional 12 months.

Burnley reportedly parted with £5m to activate his release clause and will pay the second half of the fee in 2020.

The 29-year-old scored 41 goals in 129 appearances during his first spell at Turf Moor before moving to in 2012.

Rodriguez was part of the Burnley squad that reached the Premier League ahead of the 2009/10 season but didn’t register a league appearance as the Clarets were relegated.

He switched to West Brom in 2017 and hit 22 league goals last season as the Baggies lost out in the Championship play-offs to .

The striker joined up with Sean Dyche's squad, including fellow new signing Erik Pieters, in on Monday.

“In terms of Jay, he is a good player,” Dyche told Burnley’s official website.

“We have been linked with him over the past couple of years and things sometimes hold deals up, or get in the way, but the time was right, I think.

“Even from a business point of view, it’s a pretty good deal overall for a very good player.

“He’s proved that over the past couple of years and shown he still has goals in him. But he’s also got that competitive instinct to play in a team that wants to compete.”

Following the announcement of his departure from the Baggies, Rodriguez issued a statement via the club’s official website which revealed the move was “too good to turn down”.

“I was desperate for us to get promoted last season and the disappointment of that narrow miss cut deeply,” he said.

"The club did everything it could to persuade me to stay and this has not been an easy decision by any means.

“But at this stage in my career, I found the chance to play again in the Premier League at my hometown club too good to turn down and I hope everyone will respect that.”