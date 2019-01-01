Rodreck Mutuma revels in goal that sank TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi derby

The former Dynamos and Zimbabwe international striker scored the goal that helped FC Lupopo break a 11-year jinx against TP Mazembe.

Rodreck Mutuma is reveling in his goal that saw Saint Eloi Lupopo beat Tout Puissant Mazembe 1-0 in the Lubumbashi derby last weekend.

Mutuma weaved past several defenders and fired home with 20 minutes left in their Linafoot match.

With Lupopo having last beaten in a league match in 2008, Mutuma emerged as the hero to break jinx.

“Every FC Lupopo fan in Lubumbashi and the whole of DRC is happy. Saturday was a big day and we faced a team which we haven’t beaten in 11 years," Mutuma told NewsDay.

"The feeling is electric and I am humbled to be part of the historic match and also writing my name in the history of Lubumbashi and also my club,”

“I love scoring in such games, they are fierce and tense. The stadium was filled and more than 30 000 fans came to watch the match and that alone is a confidence booster for us as players. Everyone wants to put up a good show in a derby and scoring in such an important match motivates me to do more and also to keep on working harder.”

The ex-Bloemfontein striker joined Lupopo last December, from former Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League side Nichrut.

Lupopo have seven games to play before they conclude their DR Congo Ligue1 campaign and are placed sixth on the table, 28 points below leaders AS Vita.