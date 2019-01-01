Rodgers ready to ‘fight’ for Maguire amid mounting Man Utd transfer talk

The Red Devils continue to be heavily linked with the Leicester defender, but his current manager has made it clear that no deal will be done easily

Brendan Rodgers has made it clear to that Leicester will not be parting with Harry Maguire without a fight.

The international defender continues to be heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Talk of a big-money deal first surfaced in the summer of 2018, on the back of a memorable World Cup campaign for the 26-year-old.

He was, however, to commit to a new contract with the Foxes and leave the Red Devils frustrated.

United are refusing to give up the chase, though, and speculation is building again heading towards another transfer window.

Those at Leicester are aware of the rumours, but Rodgers is eager to point out that the club have no intention of offloading any of their prized assets.

He has said: “All I know is that when you have good players, they will always be of interest.

“All I can do is create an environment so that they enjoy coming to work, where they feel that they can get better.

“From that, they grow and develop. And from then on, if players need to move on from that, it will always be a decision between the club and them.

“At this moment in time, all the players are happy and working well. We want to continue on that path.

“But knowing how the game works, clubs always lose players, but we will always fight to keep our best players.”

Quizzed specifically on Maguire and whether he can be kept out of the clutches of United, Rodgers added: “There’s nothing to add on that.

“Harry is very much a player, a fantastic player who signed a new contract last year.

“There is nothing to add to that.”

Maguire penned a five-year deal with Leicester back in September which is due to keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2023.

It was hoped that such terms would help to end the exit gossip, but United are considered to still be in need of a new centre-half and are expected to spend big on new recruits at the next opportunity.