Rodgers has no need to ‘look elsewhere’ after contract clause admission fuelled Arsenal talk

The Northern Irishman has reiterated his happiness at Leicester, with there no plans on his part to break a deal with the Foxes and head to London

Brendan Rodgers is aware of the speculation linking him with , and that he fuelled those reports by admitting to having an exit clause in his contrast, but the Leicester boss claims to have no reason to “look elsewhere”.

The Northern Irishman has been heavily linked with the Gunners in the past, but ended up returning to English football with Leicester when the decision was made to leave .

The former Swansea and manager is earning plenty of plaudits for his efforts at the King Power Stadium, with the Foxes guided up to second spot in the Premier League table.

He is considered to be among those registering on Arsenal’s radar as they mull over their options to replace Unai Emery, with Rodgers the preferred choice of many in north London.

The 46-year-old is, however, tied to a long-term contract in the East Midlands and has no intention of breaking that agreement despite having the option to do if he so wished.

Quizzed again on the Arsenal talk ahead of a meeting with on Wednesday, Rodgers said: "What I will say is that I have a contract here until 2022, the club haven’t indicated to me that they’re going to sack me.

"I’m very happy and I don’t need to look elsewhere.

"Why would I want to leave at this moment in time? I’m working with a group of talented players.

"I spoke about contract but I was directly responding to a question. There will always be speculation around jobs. I repeat: I’m happy here. I want to continue with that. Take from that what you want."

He also added: "It’s all about happiness. Knowing the potential we have here to grow here. That gives me happiness. Why would I want to give that up?"

Rodgers has already stated that he intends to see out an “exciting” project at Leicester.

He has also made every effort to avoid throwing his hat into the ring for the Arsenal job, with there plenty of others considered to be options for the Gunners.

“It’s natural that there are links,” Rodgers has said.

“If you are doing okay people want to take you away from something you enjoy. If you’re not it doesn’t matter.

“There’s always a number of names. We’re at the beginning of something here. My relationship with the people here and the players is very strong. We think we are starting something exciting.

“Arsenal is a fantastic club. One of the greats in this country.

“If the people at Arsenal have moved Unai on, I’m sure they have an idea of who they want to bring in.”