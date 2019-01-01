Rodgers aware that Man Utd may move for Maguire but is not worried by transfer talk

The new Leicester City manager claims to have no fear when it comes to the future of an England international defender generating plenty of interest

Brendan Rodgers is aware that may rekindle their interest in Harry Maguire, but the new manager insists the transfer talk “doesn’t worry me”.

During the summer of 2018, the Foxes defender emerged as a top target for those at Old Trafford.

His performances for at the World Cup in helped to raise his profile, and his price tag.

Jose Mourinho was keen to bring in reinforcements at centre-half, but United failed to deliver on those demands and the Portuguese saw a difficult window contribute to his eventual demise.

He may no longer be at the Red Devils helm, but speculation suggesting that Maguire remains a target for those in Manchester continues to rumble on.

It may be that a formal approach is made at the end of the current campaign, but Rodgers insists he is not overly concerned by the rumours surrounding the future of key men at the King Power Stadium.

He said in the Leicester Mercury when quizzed on United’s links to Maguire: “They may well come in. But it doesn’t worry me.

“I think all you can worry is that you make the team the very best they can be.

“You always have to be prepared for that moment as a club. It happens. But at this moment in time, I’m thinking about the team, and making the best that we can.”

For now, Rodgers is enjoying working with Maguire.

The 26-year-old has already established a reputation as one of the finest centre-halves in the , with his ability to mix brute strength with composure on the ball considered to make him a perfect fit for the English top-flight.

Rodgers added on a man who slips seamlessly into his preferred system: “He can step in, but firstly, he can defend.

“He wins his headers, very powerful, he’s brave, he gets blocks in, but the type of game I have always promoted the need to have some comfort on the ball at the back, and he can step in, make passes, so he’s a big talent.”

Maguire is currently tied to a contract at Leicester through to 2023, with a long-term extension agreed on the back of the exit talk he sparked last summer.