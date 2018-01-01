Robertson: I'm bored of talking about how good Van Dijk is

The full-back has joked that there is not much more he can say about a man who has helped to push The Reds into Premier League title contention

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has joked that he is “getting bored of speaking about how good Virgil van Dijk is”.

Plaudits have rained down on the Dutch centre-half since he completed a £75 million ($95m) move to Anfield in January.

He has helped to turn Jurgen Klopp’s side into credible Premier League title contenders, with the Reds currently boasting a four-point lead over the chasing pack.

Robertson admits there is not much more to be said about the commanding Netherlands international, with his value to the cause speaking for itself.

The Scottish full-back said of Van Dijk after seeing him find the target and help Liverpool to another clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Wolves: “I'm getting bored speaking about how good he is!

“No, I'm only joking. He was fantastic.

“We knew when we saw [Adama] Traore up top that he has got great pace. His pace and direction are a big threat and big Virgil did so well with him. We knew on the counter-attack they were dangerous.

“I'm sure he will be disappointed he has not scored more goals but it was a clean sheet and his first Premier League goal - pretty much a perfect day for him.

“He's been brilliant [since joining Liverpool]. I've had the pleasure of working alongside him for the majority of time on the left-hand side of the defence. He's just a great lad to have next to you - I'm not sure he will say the same about me!

“I think we have had a good relationship, we work together. The whole back four does, whoever plays, his impact on the club has been good. I look forward to it continuing.”

Van Dijk is not the only Reds player inspiring a title tilt, though, with Robertson eager to point out that Klopp has a squad full of leaders.

He added: “We have a fantastic captain in Hendo [Jordan Henderson]. This [Wolves] was his 300th game for the club and that's a great achievement.

“We've got Milly [James Milner] behind him as well and he's a top pro, everyone looks up to him. Virgil is captain for his country so there are plenty of leaders on the park.

“I'm including Dejan [Lovren] in that as well. The more leaders we have got on the park the better as far as I'm concerned. There were a couple of arguments out there against Wolves - a couple of things that needed to be said and they were said.

Article continues below

“We all have the attitude that if someone says something to you, you have to take it on the chin. If you don't agree with it, you deal with it at full-time or half-time and speak to one another.

“We have spoken together as a team. We do discuss things [and] have said that's it's about having that honesty between us.

“I think that's something the lads have done really well since the start of the season. It shows the respect between us.”