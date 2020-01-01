'Robben just ripped into me, it was scary' – Bayern youngster Richards on first weeks in Munich

The 20-year-old American found out quickly just how high the standards are at the Bavarian side, even in training

youngster Chris Richards has given some insight into his first weeks at the club after joining from , with the defender revealing that Arjen Robben “ripped into” him for messing up a drill in one of his early training sessions.

Roberts moved to the German champions originally on loan in May 2018, eventually going on to earn a permanent contract less than a year later and now turns out for the club's second team in the 3.Liga.

A move to a European giant is a dream come true for any young player, but the Alabama native revealed that Robben, a man who he describes as “scary”, played his part in ensuring the defender understood that fools will not be suffered gladly at Sabener Strasse.

“One of my first weeks here, pre-season, I got ripped into by Arjen Robben,” Richards told the Underdog Soccer Podcast. “He rips into everybody. He rips into [Robert] Lewandowski, he rips into [Jerome] Boateng...

“I wasn't doing a drill right, messed up a few times, and he just ripped into me. I was like, 'Wow, this is a scary moment'. He's scary.”

On the standards and mentality at the club, he added: “Everybody holds each other accountable, nobody's going to let you slack off in training. They're going to rip into you if they think you're not giving your best and that shows on the field.

“You've seen Bayern, they've won the title for the last six, maybe seven years. Everybody owns up to their mistakes, you're doing it to win titles, to be the best team in the world. When you're giving 100 per cent and you see someone slacking off it's not very fun to see.”

Richards was also asked to name the toughest team-mate he has faced in training, perhaps not the easiest of tasks given the talent on display in Bayern's ranks.

“Lewandowski is unstoppable, he's great with both feet and if you give him even a yard of space he's going to rock you,” the 20-year-old said.

“But I've come up against Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman in training as well and if you're not right up there on them they're going to blow past you.

“I think Serge Gnabry [is probably the toughest]. You saw him tear up in that one game and he definitely does it in training as well. He's so quick and has such great skill – he's not a weak player either, he's really strong. He's definitely one of the toughest to guard in training.”