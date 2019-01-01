Riyad Mahrez thrilled as Manchester City return to Premier League summit
Riyad Mahrez is delighted after Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League following their 2-0 victory over Cardiff City on Wednesday.
Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane’s strikes helped Pep Guardiola’s men claim the maximum points at the Etihad Stadium.
The win saw City shove Liverpool to the second spot, with one point lead.
And the Algeria international, who featured for the entire duration of the game ON his 26th league appearance, has taken to the social media to laud the feat.
Manchester City, who have now won their last 13 games in all competitions, will hope to extend the winning run when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.