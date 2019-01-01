Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma boasts his tactical prowess in Enugu Rangers rout

The Pride of Rivers head coach has hailed the tactics he deployed in their emphatic home win over the Flying Antelopes in the rearranged tie

Rivers United manager Stanley Eguma believes that his gameplan worked in their morale-boosting 3-0 league win over Enugu Rangers at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The Pride of Rivers thrashed the Group A leaders 3-0 with goals from Malachi Ohawume, Wasiu Jimoh, and Nelson Esor in the 36th, 59th and 76th minutes to move to 5th spot on the table with 23 points from 16 games.

Speaking shortly after the game, Eguma noted that he was relieved that they have moved out of the relegation zone.

“It was a good game and a good performance against a very strong side that are top of the league (Group A) standings,” Eguma told the club's media.

“We studied their games, mapped out the strategy to clip (their wings) in Port Harcourt. My players were very focused to get the job done and this result is a very motivating one for the football club.”

will face MFM in Lagos in their next league tie on Sunday, before hosting in Port Harcourt in another top-flight fixture on Wednesday.