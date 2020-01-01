'Right now, we'd have any trophy' - Man Utd targeting cup treble, says Rashford

The England international insists that the Red Devils' "main objective" this season is to pick up silverware, with three trophies still up for grabs

Marcus Rashford has insisted that will go all out to try and win a unique treble this season, ahead of a showdown against .

The Red Devils' Premier League campaign has been blighted by inconsistency, with only eight wins recorded from their first 21 fixtures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can still finish in the top four, but any hopes of winning the title were quashed some time ago, with now 27 points clear of their arch-rivals at the top of the table.

United are, however, still fighting on three other trophy fronts, with a 0-0 draw at Molineux against on Saturday ensuring they made it into the hat for the fourth-round draw.

A tie against either or Tranmere awaits if they can beat Wolves in a replay, while they are also through to the knockout stages.

United could pick up a first piece of silverware as early as February if they reach the final of the Carabao Cup, but they must first overcome City, who are due to arrive at Old Trafford on Tuesday night for the first leg of a semi-final.

Rashford says United will take whatever they can get after finishing the last two seasons empty-handed, as he told MUTV: "I always say that the highlight of your career, when you look back, they’re the stand-out moments.

"To be honest, right now, we’d have any trophy. If we keep our mind on the fact that winning the league has obviously gone but we’re still heavily involved in every other competition, so we can potentially have three trophies come the end of the season.

“I just keep that at the forefront of my mind as the main aim and main objective of this season.”

The Red Devils secured a stunning 2-1 Premier League win over City at the Etihad Stadium on December 7, thanks to goals from Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Solskjaer's side produced a superb counter-attacking performance to down the Premier League champions, but Rashford expects Guardiola to set his team up differently this time around.

“It’s two big games against City but we’re one step away from Wembley,” he added. “That’s the objective for us. It’s an opportunity to win a trophy and we know what that means for the club, and for the players and staff as well.

"Hopefully we can perform well and get results in these two games against them and progress on to win the tournament.

“It [the away win in December] gives us confidence but, to be honest, I don’t expect the game to be the same type of game as it was there.

"We could have been three or four goals up, so I expect them to change something. Maybe not personnel but formation. So we’ll see what they put in front of us and we have to find a way to beat them

“I think all the players are ready for these types of games. You prepare for them mentally and, sometimes, you just drag yourself through it physically.

"But, as long as we’re mentally ready for the game and approach it in the right manner, with the right mindset, we know we can do it.”