Richarlison was delighted to receive Olympic gold from FIFA chief Gianni Infantino following Brazil's football triumph on Saturday - while jovially warning the pair would see each other again in Qatar.

The Everton star won the competition's Golden Boot award with five goals in Tokyo.

And though he missed a penalty early on that would have put his side ahead against Spain, goals from Matheus Cunha and Malcom were enough to deliver a 2-1 victory for the defending champions after extra time.

What was said?

Following the final whistle, Richarlison joined the rest of the Selecao to receive their gold medals.

But when Infantino reached the forward, he had a message to deliver.

"Next year it'll be in Qatar, right, baldy?!" Richarlison joked with the FIFA president as he picked up his medal.

'Don't look back in anger'

Selecao coach Andre Jardine also raised eyebrows after the game, this time thanks to his musical talents.

Jardine used to front an Oasis cover band before going into football, and treated reporters to a rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger as he entered the post-match press conference in jubliant mood.

And he promised that a new version was on the way with captain and team talisman, Dani Alves.

"This is very gratifying. We have come out victorious because of everyone's hard work," he said.

"Now in the celebrations [Dani and I] are going to do something different and then you will all have the video."

