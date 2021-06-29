'A lot of people had written us off' - Rice says 'mature' England have silenced doubters with Germany win

The Three Lions generated plenty of criticism after the group stage, despite winning two and drawing one of their three games

Declan Rice claims England silenced the doubters with their 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

The Three Lions won two and drew one of their group-stage games, but drew criticism for their conservative style after scoring just twice in those three matches.

Although England again struggled to generate many chances against Germany on Tuesday, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were clinical when it counted to seal a spot in the last eight.

What was said?

"It's incredible, a lot of people had written us off in the group stage," Rice told BBC One. "Complaints about the performances, not scoring enough but we want to put people wrong, with a full house everyone had the fire in the belly to one, knock Germany out and two, progress in the tournament.



"Maturity comes in, you have had a yellow card and you have to stay composed and focused.



"Raheem Sterling is proving so many people wrong, scoring so many goals. Harry Kane is made for the big occasions, scored the goal that put the game to bed."



England defender Harry Maguire added: “It’s a magnificent moment for myself, the team, the fans. It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone in this country so to put smiles back on faces, at home and here in the stadium, is to enjoy a great moment, a feeling.

"We’re not done with it yet, though, because we’ve got another big game on Saturday.”

What's next for England?

After defeating Joachim Low's side, England will now await the winner of Sweden's last-16 tie against Ukraine in the last eight. The winner of that match will be paired with the winner between Denmark and Czech Republic in the semi-final.

England's quarter-final will take place in Rome but should they win that match, they would have the chance to play both the semi-final and final at Wembley.

